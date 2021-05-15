Kevin Baird: It's time for Republicans to work with president

We recently heard President Biden share with the joint session of Congress his plans to revitalize America as we move forward from dealing with covid and reignite our economy by upgrading our infrastructure among other changes to improve our country.

Whether you're in support of his ideas or not, one must agree that the president is definitely a man with a plan. He's committed to working to improve the lives of more Americans through his proposals than the past president; now we need to see if the Republican Party is willing to offer anything to find a common middle ground to make these improvements happen.

What we have seen in our country and also in our state over the last several years is that the O in GOP seems to stand for Obstruction. Any Democratic proposal to spread opportunity or improvement has been met with stonewalling or refusal to consider what's being proposed. We elected our representatives to work for the common good, not to prevent progress to help Americans live better lives. Past Republican measures seem to be geared for the benefit of the few, whereas the Democratic focus has been to reach the majority.