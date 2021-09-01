Kevin Baird: Vos should apologize to Wisconsin election officials

I am deeply disappointed in seeing that Assembly Leader Robin Vos recently made a special trip to meet with the ex-president to discuss Wisconsin's past presidential election results. I find it a huge disservice to our state, our country, and our democracy as a whole that an elected official is kowtowing to a person no longer in government.

The visit continues to fuel the lie that the ex-president has continued to spread of a stolen election, which continues to cause division in our nation. The visit also continues to smear the credibility of the state election officials who worked tirelessly to run an upfront, honest election, who knew their work would be watched closely going into this past election cycle.

Having worked in our own local elections, I have seen the safeguards that are taken to be sure all aspects of voting are done properly. Assembly Leader Vos really should be apologizing to the Wisconsin election officials and defending their work, rather than going on a visit that continues the lies from someone no longer in a position of authority.

Kevin Baird

Holmen

