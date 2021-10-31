Kevin Baird: Want to stop wearing masks? Get vaccinated

Mask mandates continue to make headlines locally and beyond, involving schools, public service jobs and private businesses. Many people are upset by this simple method intended to keep others as safe and healthy as possible.

It seems like the bigger picture is being missed. If we want to see the end of mask mandates, get vaccinated so we can reach group immunity to lessen the effects of covid in our daily lives. And with the new approval of vaccines for our kids, make sure they get vaccinated as well to keep that number of safer people growing so they can take greater part in more activities with fewer restrictions. Then we can return to that brief moment we had this late summer of the easing of mandates and hopefully prolong it.

We can also lessen the burden on hospitals in other parts of the country with low vaccination rates that are being overwhelmed with this disease that just keeps going and going and going.

In the meantime, we'll need to keep wearing our masks until more of us get vaccinated to help slow the spread.

Here it is simply — get your shot. Mask mandates will go away then.

Kevin Baird

Holmen

