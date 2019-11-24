Donald Trump has once again shown his propensity (and apparent admiration) for those assuming the role of mob boss.
These role models include Roy Cohn (his personal attorney for many years and Joseph McCarthy's right-hand man in the infamous communism smear campaigns of the 1950s).
Trump has always maintained (like Cohn) that threats and false attacks against real or perceived critics are the best way to "keep them in line."
In other words, "Hurt them where it hurts most before they can do further damage to me/us." The hurt usually involves defamation, implied threats and/or going after family members.
Please put yourself and family in that set of circumstances. If you oppose, this could be you.
The honest, unbiased and patriotic testimony from Ambassadors Taylor and Yovanovitch should give us hope that morality, the constitution and the values and interests of the USA are still in (many) trustful and loyal hands.
And that corruption, even though we all know it exists, will not prevail in the end.
Kevin Boland, La Crosse