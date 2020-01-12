Kevin Boland: Enduring the supreme apprentice

Ironic that the "most famous" and "successful" reality TV star, Donald J. Trump, has proven to be the biggest apprentice failure in U.S. history as president

He has arrogantly assumed that his media stardom has endeared Americans while desensitizing people who actually think into accepting his distorted and potentially dangerous decisions.

Most of his advisers have resigned or gone to jail, realizing those were far better options than serving an impulsive and self-deluded person, elected by a significant minority of our population

How long will this sad satire of our country and blasphemy of the U.S. Constitution continue?

Kevin Boland, La Crosse

