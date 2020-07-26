Kevin Boland: Federal power plays are troubling

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Donald Trump is engaging in the inconsistent use of federal resources to deal with two American crises.

While shifting responsibility for the pandemic to the states, he has employed Homeland Security to impose martial law on local entities to deal with protests in the streets.

His use of the military for a photo-op in D.C. ultimately met with disapproval from the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

Thus, he now resorts to usurping the Border Patrol, ICE and The Coast Guard to abridge due process and suppress freedom of speech.

Perhaps he is testing the waters to "enforce" state and local voting laws come November.

Will we see strong-man tactics at the polls?

After all, he admires autocrats and follows the same playbook they do.

Kevin Boland, La Crosse

