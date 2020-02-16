Kevin Boland: The shame of targeting enemies

President Donald Trump once again demonstrates his bullying and antagonistic nature by vowing revenge against his perceived "enemies."

He would like all Americans to believe that any attack on himself is an attack against all of our beliefs, values and the soul of the U.S. Constitution.

Ironic and hypocritical to target the very elected officials that attempted to defend the Constitution, regardless of the predictable outcome.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

This man openly argues against the teachings of Jesus Christ and essentially all fundamental doctrines of established and accepted religions.

Those fundamentals predate most human laws and, for very good reasons, those fundamentals form the basis of constitutional law

His attacks on our elected officials, lifelong government servants and appalling criticism of religion (at a prayer breakfast, of all places), should remind all of us what resides within this man.

Kevin Boland, La Crosse

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0