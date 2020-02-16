Kevin Boland: The shame of targeting enemies

Kevin Boland: The shame of targeting enemies

{{featured_button_text}}

President Donald Trump once again demonstrates his bullying and antagonistic nature by vowing revenge against his perceived "enemies."

He would like all Americans to believe that any attack on himself is an attack against all of our beliefs, values and the soul of the U.S. Constitution.

Ironic and hypocritical to target the very elected officials that attempted to defend the Constitution, regardless of the predictable outcome.

This man openly argues against the teachings of Jesus Christ and essentially all fundamental doctrines of established and accepted religions.

Those fundamentals predate most human laws and, for very good reasons, those fundamentals form the basis of constitutional law

His attacks on our elected officials, lifelong government servants and appalling criticism of religion (at a prayer breakfast, of all places), should remind all of us what resides within this man.

Kevin Boland, La Crosse

0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News