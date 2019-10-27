President Donald Trump has once again shown his true colors and "code of honor" when it comes to "us vs. them."
Although he espouses a policy of "America first," in reality, his actions favor some of the biggest threats to America globally.
His impulsive decision to abruptly withdraw our forces from Syria reflects the latest in his poorly veiled efforts to cozy up to the worst autocrats in the world while willingly and knowingly throwing our allies, innocent civilians and ultimately the interests of America under the bus.
Guess he just can't discriminate between contestants on "The Apprentice" and nations, alliances, freedom fighters and all the rest of us.
In Trump World, everything and everyone is just cardboard cutouts.
You have free articles remaining.
Russian President Vladimir Putin, North Korean Kim Jong-un and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan have been on the "Worst of Worse" list from the State Department, CIA and National Security Council for years.
But in Trump World, the leaders of these dictatorships share more in common with his psyche than those from whom he should be taking advice and the rest of us whom he should be serving.
As the saying goes, "There is no honor among thieves."
Kevin Boland, La Crosse