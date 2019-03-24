They say countries deserve the leaders they elect. I believe the Donald Trump presidency and our generational legacy will prove this true.
History can be brutally honest. So, those of our current generation who either actively support Trump or benignly refrain from condemning his malevolence, lust for totalitarianism and lack of human value deserve to be judged in the same court of history as those who passionately embraced or passively tolerated the likes of other authoritarians.
Kevin Boland, La Crosse