Kevin Connelly: Promoting social progress based on research and data

We are learning more and more as the years go by that the popular, and falsely labeled, “anti-racism” movement has been promoting a fake narrative as facts and data are being reported that refute its dogmatic beliefs.

The often heard and provocative claim that police are killing unarmed black men in large numbers is false. Researchers of national data collected over recent years all report the same conclusions: around 1000 people are killed per year by police in our country and most are white and Hispanic. Though the percentage of blacks killed, about 20-25%, is higher than their representation in the general public, about 14%, that is explained by adjusting for other known variables such as rates of violent crime for groups which results, predictably, in more police encounters.

Likewise, the accusation is widely leveled against our schools that achievement gaps exist due to systemic racism, another circular argument ignoring environmental variables (cultural patterns, peer group priorities, fatherless homes) that might explain a disparity. Indeed, the liberal leaning Brookings Institute in 2017 examined one variable, number of minutes of per day spent doing homework by high school students, and found that Asians spent the most time, followed by whites, Hispanics, and blacks, a variable that correlates with educational outcomes.

Join us. We are F.A.I.R -- the Foundation Against Intolerance and Racism. We promote a Pro-human anti-racism that emphasizes what we share in common as Americans and strives for social progress based on objective truth and scientific research not political ideology.

Kevin Connelly

Westby

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0