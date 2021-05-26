Kevin Connelly: Why diversity training in schools is harmful

The infiltration of “diversity, equity, and inclusion” training into schools is harmful because it is not evidence-based, though it pretends to be, and promotes neo-racist Critical Race Theory propaganda.

For example, “implicit bias” training, a cornerstone of diversity ideology, was debunked years ago as pseudoscience. The test was developed in 1998 and, with the passage of time, psychometric data has been collected showing it fails on both bedrock standards as a useful psychological instrument: reliability and validity. This was revealed in a 2017 meta-analysis.

1) Reliability: does it replicate with statistical accuracy? No ( same person testing-retesting has high likelihood of different results). 2) Validity: does it measure what it claims to measure, that a positive score predicts discriminatory behavior? No.

University of Wisconsin researcher Patrick Forscher explained that “The problem is that implicit measures, and the IAT in particular, became a critical part of a political narrative about why disparities between social groups exist in the Unites States… Thus, claims about implicit measures became, to a certain extent, political claims, not just scientific claims.” “Psychology’s Favorite Tool for Measuring Racism Isn’t Up to the Job,” January 2017, New York Magazine – The Cut.