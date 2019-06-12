Drivers, start paying attention to bikes
Now that bike-to-work week is over, we can get back to drive-to-work year.
For those participating in drive-to-work year, I appreciate that you’re harried and busy. I’ve been in a position where I have had to use an automobile to drive to work as well. I get it, it’s understandable, even commendable. Good for you, driving to work every day.
However, as a taxpaying cyclist on our streets, I see disgraceful behavior from automobilists every day. They turn without signaling. They consistently drive faster than the posted speed limits. They’re making phone calls and texting while maneuvering (poorly) through heavy traffic.
If car drivers want to earn our respect — and their rights to our city streets — they are going to have to step up their game, before they kill again.
Kevin Ducey, La Crosse
Fund transit, bike alternatives
In response to the recent letter, “La Crosse gets thumbs down for parking” and the argument that charging for parking near Western Technical College and the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse is unfair to students, I’m with the writer that requiring ownership of a cellphone to use parking puts a financial burden on students and others with limited income that would be disproportionately higher than on others with more money.
What, however, about the financial burden of car ownership, which according to AAA, averages nearly $9,000 a year.
What kind of a society creates and supports a default transportation system where the cost of participating is this high?
If we’re going to talk about transportation equity, we need to talk about funding transit and bicycling infrastructure so that such an enormous portion of a household’s income doesn’t get eaten up by these resource-hungry monsters.
Bridget Brown, La Crosse
Why did governor fly gay-pride flag?
The flags that we fly in public places across America are ones that we all believe in. There should be no controversy behind their display.
The flag represents who we are and what we stand for. The flags flying above the Capitol of Wisconsin should stand for all Wisconsinites and what we all believe in. I am a proud American who comes from the great state of Wisconsin.
I do not expect that my personal beliefs (atheist or Christian, gay or straight, Confederate or Union, pro-life or pro-choice) to be hung on a flag pole over the Capitol.
These types of flags should be presented in my own front yard. Are we now to expect every governor to display his or her personal beliefs on the Capitol flagpole?
Ron Scoville, De Soto
La Crosse beaches need lifeguards
On Monday, my 12-year-old grandson was swimming at the North Side beach in La Crosse.
He was struck in the face with a large rock by another boy. He needed staples to close it.
I know that the city needs to keep to a tight budget, but we need lifeguards at those beaches. That is not something that should but cut out of any budget.
Children need to be observed for their safety. Please, Mayor Kabat, help.
Debra Holzer, La Crosse
Gay-rights flag was shameful
On the beach of Normandy, our veterans from D-Day said we should never forget June 6, 1944.
Obviously, Gov. Tony Evers has.
The week of the 75th anniversary of the Normandy invasion, he uses his sole authority to replace the flag recognizing our prisoners of war flag with a gay rights flag.
So much for honoring our military.
Shame on you, governor.
Jean Yehle, La Crosse
Criticism of Burke was off base
Vince Hatt criticizes Cardinal Raymond Burke, (Tribune, May 17). Burke was a highly esteemed priest and bishop of the La Crosse Catholic Diocese.
Hatt accuses Burke of being at odds with Pope Francis. Burke has asked for clarification of the Papal Document on the family, Amoris Laetitia. Some have interpreted this document to permit divorced and remarried Catholics to receive Holy Communion. The church has always taught that before this can happen, an easily attainable annulment must be granted.
Hatt claims that ultra-conservative Steve Bannon is training people to work against the pope and embrace fascism. He claims that Bannon says he has the support of Cardinal Burke without offering any substantiated evidence.
It’s pretty clear that Hatt gets much of his disaffection from the liberal Sojourner Magazine.
There is room for intelligent, respectful debate about Catholic church issues, but unfounded accusations bordering on libel do nothing to illuminate the conversation.
When Hatt worked at the Franciscan Spirituality Center, then-Bishop Burke challenged his scheduling of speakers who were at odds with the teachings of the church and Hatt can’t seem to get over it.
Hatt is highly critical of Saint Pope, John Paul II, one of the most beloved popes of all times. John Paul is credited by many as helping to end the Cold War with the former Soviet Union.
Hatt boasts that he is an alumnus of Catholic University so he should know that Jesus brought salvation to all, not just to the poor, as his letter to the editor seems to say.
Vernal Hegenbart, Sparta