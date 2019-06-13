Now that bike-to-work week is over, we can get back to drive-to-work year.
For those participating in drive-to-work year, I appreciate that you’re harried and busy. I’ve been in a position where I have had to use an automobile to drive to work as well. I get it, it’s understandable, even commendable. Good for you, driving to work every day.
However, as a taxpaying cyclist on our streets, I see disgraceful behavior from automobilists every day. They turn without signaling. They consistently drive faster than the posted speed limits. They’re making phone calls and texting while maneuvering (poorly) through heavy traffic.
If car drivers want to earn our respect -- and their rights to our city streets -- they are going to have to step up their game, before they kill again.
Kevin Ducey, La Crosse