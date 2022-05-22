 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Kevin Ducey: Not feeling like a chump

In Nicholas Berry’s recent letter to the Tribune, he invites us to consider how the Democratic Party has played Americans for chumps with its attempts to cancel student loan debt and grant citizenship to illegal immigrants.

I don’t know why I should feel like a chump because someone else receives a benefit I did not. I took out student loans and paid them back, but when I graduated in the 1980s, school was a fraction of the cost now. The government had education grant programs that don’t exist anymore. We’ve been de-funding education for decades and shifting the burden to students.

Regarding immigration, I thought the former guy was rounding up all the illegal workers. Instead, we’ve spent hundreds of millions of dollars (that could have been spent on education) building an easily circumvented chump wall on the border.

The fact is, without “illegal” labor, Wisconsin’s dairies would grind to a halt and Iowa’s meatpacking plants would close. The price of milk stayed pretty stable through that big crackdown; and all the agribusiness slaughterhouses of the Midwest continued to have workers through the Covid pandemic. American slaughterhouses advertise in Mexico for labor. We have a working class in this country that has no rights.

Wages in those meatpacking plants are kept low and the people who work there suffered a disproportionate rate of death and illness during the pandemic. So, yeah, I’d give those people citizenship and a union.

Kevin Ducey

La Crosse 

