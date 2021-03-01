Kevin Hoyer: Our words do carry consequences; free speech requires responsibility

I do not approve of Steve O’Malley’s disturbing public comments and am disappointed with his more disturbing response to his actions as well (his interview on La Crosse Talk PM where his flippant attitude was exhibited). He stated he was on vacation and not on county time.

In his position, his comments still reflect on his position and this is no excuse. As a county administrator, you are the face of La Crosse County, you need to set the example not only for the staff he oversees, but also the community he serves.

His comments only show the double standards we have in our society. If we are to have unity and work together to move forward, we cannot have our county administrator making comments that only create the opposite. I will do everything I can to make sure the administrator is held to the same standards which he holds to all other employees of the county. It is a very sad day for La Crosse County when we have our administrator acting like he did.

We all need to be held to higher standards and be willing to hold our government officials to higher standards, which includes our administrator. We also must take responsibility for our own actions.

Kevin Hoyer

La Crosse County supervisor 24th District

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0