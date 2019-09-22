Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers, through the Department of Natural Resources, is attempting to place higher restrictions of fertilizer usage and manure applications in areas where nitrates are an issue in the water.
While I agree we need to take steps to protect our groundwater, I disagree that this is an ag-only issue. Nitrates in our water comes from many sources, including septic systems, human waste spread on our fields, over use of lawn and garden fertilizers, runoff from roads, parking lots, yards and industrial sites. Nitrates also can be found in natural sources such as wooded areas and wetland areas.
For our governor and others to blindly point fingers at one industry is highly irresponsible and dangerous to our rural economy.
In our county, where we have a nitrate issue, the numbers of farms are going down, the numbers of animals are going down, and the numbers of septic systems are going up along with the numbers of wells. County officials tracking this cannot point to long-term trends, or even give data on well type or depth when asked about the history of this challenge or the trend. Too many questions need answering before our governor jumps to conclusions.
If the governor has his way, that will create hardships and market distortions that will put our rural economy and our ag industry in Wisconsin in jeopardy and at a huge disadvantage to our neighboring states.
Kevin Hoyer, West Salem