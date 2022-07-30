Kevin Hundt: Choose a progressive agenda, elect Neumann for Congress

Fear will not defeat the Republicans in November. The Democratic strategy seems to be to point at how bad the Republicans are and expect the votes to pour in. But the Democrats have used their control of Congress and the Presidency to do hardly anything, and voters are losing faith. The best strategy to win in November is with a bold progressive agenda with new leadership.

In the 3rd District Congressional Primary, the only candidate who supports Medicare For All is retired pediatrician Dr. Mark Neumann. Medicare For All is the #1 issue among Democrats and is overwhelmingly popular among the rest of the population. Medicare For All is supported by a majority of Democrats in the House, as well as Sen.Tammy Baldwin and Senate primary frontrunner Mandela Barnes. I ask the other candidates, is Baldwin wrong? Are most House Democrats wrong?

We're getting destroyed by insurance corporations. Workers are tied to jobs for insurance, people can't start businesses, farmers have to get full-time jobs rather than farming, and even if you have good insurance it still often costs thousands of dollars to get care -- if they decide to cover you at all (let's call them what they are: corporate death panels). Any candidate who refuses to support Medicare For All is not listening to the population, and will not stand a chance in November. The best candidate in the Congressional primary is Dr. Mark Neumann, the only candidate who truly gives people something to vote for.

Kevin Hundt

La Crosse