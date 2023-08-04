Now that the fences are back up at Cameron Park and the homeless population again scatters across the city, I think it's safe to say that the city government has chosen the "hope it goes away" strategy to resolve the homelessness problem.

I truly envy their optimism. It didn't work last time, or any of the other times before that, but maybe — just maybe, if we clap hard enough — it will this time. So optimistic is our Mayor Mitch Reynolds, that he even banned survival camping at two additional locations on July 31. Now that's what I call "non-binary thinking."

It's almost funny. Rather than side with our local progressives and organizations that work with the homeless by accepting the reality that an emergency camping location is necessary, Mayor Reynolds has sided with conservatives who think the solution to homelessness is to make it illegal. But since homeless people aren't going to just go away, the conservative strategy will never work; so all he's done is make everyone mad at him (including neighborhoods where homeless people have gone now that downtown is off-limits).

Last month's camping ordinance included a provision to establish an emergency camping location. This is the bare minimum that the Mayor and/or La Crosse City Council should do immediately. If they aren't going to do that or anything else that might actually matter, then clearly they aren't willing to do their jobs and I invite them to resign.

Kevin Hundt

La Crosse