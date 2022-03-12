Kevin Hundt: City should move toward social housing

The problem with the city trying to buy the hotel on Mormon Coulee Road for temporary housing for homeless people isn’t that it’s too expensive or ambitious, but that it’s not nearly ambitious enough.

We have an accelerating housing crisis of increasing prices, in line with national trends. New “affordable” apartments being constructed are charging $100-$200 more per month than many existing apartments. Rather than waiting for the market to gradually meet demand, while keeping prices as high as possible and squeezing renters, this is an opportunity for the city to step in and kill several birds with one stone. If we want to have any chance of meeting our climate goals, we’re going to need to dramatically reduce car use, which means making the city walkable and public transit more viable, which means increasing population density to pre-1940s levels: triple what it is today.

To this end, the city should begin immediately financing new 6-10 story apartment buildings, owned by the tenants as cooperatives with professional property managers, with rent of a flat % of income up to market rate and marketed to people of all social classes; spending $10 million per year toward this goal. Similar models have been tremendously successful in Austria and Sweden.

Higher housing density is a prerequisite to a public transit system that will be widely used, and social housing will ensure that nobody is turned away due to income, credit score, criminal record, or past evictions, while lowering rent expenses for everyone.

Kevin Hundt

La Crosse

