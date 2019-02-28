Don’t fall for crisis in Venezuela
The media and political attack on Venezuela is shameful.
Since the oil price downturn starting in 2014, the reactionary opposition has sought a return to the neoliberal privatization of the 1980s, which profited the very wealthy and international corporations but devastated the poor.
The government of Venezuela is today controlled by people who have usually been excluded from politics in Latin America — the poor, indigenous people, Mestizos, Afro-Venezuelans and women.
The “opposition” is predominately the traditional wealthy ruling class, who imposed a white supremacist regime for hundreds of years. The substance of their anger is that they are being demoted to mere equality.
They’ve manipulated elections and undermined democracy, murdered pro-government activists, and conspired with the United States to impose sanctions that have further destabilized the economy.
This is a manufactured crisis. The recent “aid caravan” is a perfect example — video shows it being burned by opposition thugs with molotov cocktails, but the government is blamed.
The same Democrats who call President Donald Trump an incompetent traitor are mostly in agreement with his attempt to engineer a coup and invasion of Venezuela, to the point where his point person is Elliot Abrams, who Ilhan Omar heroically pointed out was pardoned by Reagan for his role in supporting death squads in Central America in the 1980s.
Anyone calling for “regime change” in Venezuela is calling for a repeat of atrocities that happened in that region barely 30 years ago, and 16 years ago in Iraq. Let’s not fall for it.
Kevin Hundt, La Crosse