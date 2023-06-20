The city government's attacks on unhoused people are as brutal as they are pointless.

On Thursday, June 15, individuals engaging in survival camping at two city parks had their belongings stolen by parks workers and police, who provided no receipts, no citations and no documentation of any kind — acting with the color of law but no formal process.

I personally witnessed and photographed about a dozen city employees at one park using a front-end loader and dump truck; this operation probably cost thousands of dollars overall. The first thing that one of the victims said to me was, "Where do they want us to go?"

Mayor Mitch Reynolds' guest opinion column on that day provides no answers. Yes, it would be wonderful if UW-La Crosse opened its doors or the state or federal governments dropped money on us. Those resources are not here today.

Insulting those of us who are trying to find solutions helps nothing. The fact is that the city has an 8th Amendment responsibility, articulated in the federal court case Martin v. Boise, to allow people with nowhere to go to camp on public property.

Clearing camps, without shelter space, solves nothing. It only scatters people across the city, makes their lives more miserable, and wastes tax money.

The city needs to immediately designate a camping area while we work on finding shelter and actual housing, because a solution that's weeks or months away doesn't answer the question of where people are supposed to sleep tonight.

Kevin Hundt

La Crosse