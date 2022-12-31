Kevin Hundt: Nurses benefit from unions

In Kaitlyn Martin's letter on November 30 ("Unions are not right for nurses"), she states that unionized nurses receive higher wages, but "a percentage of it goes to the union itself, taking away that extra 'incentive' the nurse gets for joining the union."

According to a new study in the Journal of the American Medical Association ("Trends in Labor Unionization Among US Health Care Workers, 2009-2021", December 27), unionized nurses are paid an average of $123 per week higher than non-unionized nurses; if a union charges in the range of $1000 per year in dues, this means unionization results in a net gain of $4000 per year -- hardly "taking away" the incentive.

As for unions taking away individuality, without unions, workers have zero bargaining power and no ability to stand up for themselves when mistreated at work. This is particularly important in an environment like nursing where workers are overworked and underpaid as a matter of course. Everyone should be in a union, but nurses particularly so, because of the way hospitals use guilt as a way of avoiding hiring enough nurses and paying enough, and leaning on their current nurses to work harder and not complain, because patients are depending on them.

Unionizing can provide nurses at least some ability to not be overworked, both for their own sake and so they don't get exhausted, burned out, and unable to function physically and mentally while patients' lives are in their hands.

Kevin Hundt

La Crosse