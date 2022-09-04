 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Kevin Hundt: Pfaff must support Medicare for All to earn vote

If Brad Pfaff continues to not pledge to cosponsor and vote for HR 1976 (the Medicare For All act) if elected to Congress, then I promise that I will not vote for him, and I encourage everyone else who recognizes the necessity of Medicare For All to do the same.

Medicare For All is the only reasonable solution to the healthcare crisis. It's overwhelmingly popular, with majority support even among Republicans. There's no electoral argument to oppose it, and supporting it would likely improve his odds. Sen. Tammy Baldwin and Mandela Barnes both support it, along with a majority of House Democrats, so refusing to support it places Pfaff in the right-wing of the Democratic Party. Again I ask Pfaff: Why does he disagree with Baldwin and Barnes?

It's true that Derrick Van Orden supports awful policies, but if Pfaff continues not to support Medicare For All then he's not meaningfully better.

People are also reading…

I will happily vote for Barnes for Senate, because he supports Medicare For All. If Pfaff wants my vote, and if every vote will be important in this House election, then it shouldn't be any problem for Pfaff to earn my vote by announcing support for Medicare For All. That's all there is to it.

Kevin Hundt

La Crosse 

0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Ron Johnson doesn't deserve to serve -- Mary Lou Reisch

Ron Johnson doesn't deserve to serve -- Mary Lou Reisch

I read that U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, acknowledged but tried to downplay his role in a plot to overthrow the results of the 2020 election returns. He stated, "My involvement in that attempt to deliver [fake electors] spanned the course of a couple seconds."

Student debt relief isn't fair -- Rick Skindrud

Student debt relief isn't fair -- Rick Skindrud

Forgiving college student loans is one of the most stupid ideas to come out of Washington in a long time, and I don't care which party is proposing it. It is just buying political votes at its worst.

Colleges should make student loans -- Mike Badger

Colleges should make student loans -- Mike Badger

The government is now going to forgive student loans. If they have to forgive loans because people can't or won't pay them back, why are they continuing to make student loans. It's a really bad business model.

Mistakes don't discredit science -- Diane Michalski Turner

Mistakes don't discredit science -- Diane Michalski Turner

In David Wahlberg's Aug. 22 article, "Scientists find mix-ups," researcher Michael Sweet, University of Derby in England, projects that the general public's skepticism about climate change will increase because some scientists made genomic mistakes about orangutans in labs.

A future without gas is possible -- Martin Knapp-Cordes

A future without gas is possible -- Martin Knapp-Cordes

Thank you for featuring the article “A path to renewability” on the front page of the Aug. 21 Wisconsin State Journal. Here is my own experience with installing a heat pump in Madison, and it involves Susan Millar, who was featured in the article.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News