Kevin Hundt: Pfaff must support Medicare for All to earn vote

If Brad Pfaff continues to not pledge to cosponsor and vote for HR 1976 (the Medicare For All act) if elected to Congress, then I promise that I will not vote for him, and I encourage everyone else who recognizes the necessity of Medicare For All to do the same.

Medicare For All is the only reasonable solution to the healthcare crisis. It's overwhelmingly popular, with majority support even among Republicans. There's no electoral argument to oppose it, and supporting it would likely improve his odds. Sen. Tammy Baldwin and Mandela Barnes both support it, along with a majority of House Democrats, so refusing to support it places Pfaff in the right-wing of the Democratic Party. Again I ask Pfaff: Why does he disagree with Baldwin and Barnes?

It's true that Derrick Van Orden supports awful policies, but if Pfaff continues not to support Medicare For All then he's not meaningfully better.

I will happily vote for Barnes for Senate, because he supports Medicare For All. If Pfaff wants my vote, and if every vote will be important in this House election, then it shouldn't be any problem for Pfaff to earn my vote by announcing support for Medicare For All. That's all there is to it.

Kevin Hundt

La Crosse