Kevin Hundt: School plan a climate disaster

The proposed school plan is a disaster in the making for La Crosse's climate obligations. We have to increase density and reduce car use. Putting a school at the former Trane headquarters means practically every student and worker will have to take a bus or car.

The school district still hasn't released a bus plan, but it has provided a site plan with a 10-acre, 900-car parking lot. That's sending a message of not being serious about reducing car dependence. Saving 10 acres on parking also opens up possibilities for a more central school location.

Furthermore, I've asked many people this question, but nobody has yet provided an answer: if the student population is shrinking, won't a school built for the current student population be oversized by the time it's finished being built?

The fact is that the student population is shrinking because we've built a car-dependent city without the perks of suburbs. La Crosse has to reinvent itself to create a competitive advantage. That means higher building and population density and facilitating freedom from obligatory car ownership. This school plan makes that practically impossible by locking in thousands of students, families, and workers to car dependence. In a linear city, we need either two high schools or a central location.

The school district hasn't been listening to our concerns or providing serious responses. We need time for a real conversation and to thoroughly investigate other possibilities. Vote no.

Kevin Hundt

La Crosse