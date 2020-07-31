Kevin Hundt: Support Neumann, Swiggum

On Aug. 11, vote for retired pediatrician Mark Neumann for Congress and nurse Jayne Swiggum for state Senate.
They are campaigning for Medicare For All, the Green New Deal and taking money out of politics.
As medical professionals, they've seen first-hand how the for-profit medical system, based on complex and ruthless insurance schemes and tied to jobs, abuses people through high costs and complicated billing systems.
It creates what Dr. Neumann calls "financial toxicity" -- an added stress that people going through a health emergency should not have to be dealing with, and which can lead to worse health outcomes when people have to choose between their health, or a family member's or child's health, and their finances.
We have a system in which parents occasionally have to decide whether taking on hundreds of thousands of dollars of debt is worth their child's life.
Inexplicably, Ron Kind has refused to sign on to Medicare For All. Furthermore, Kind's emphasis on foreign trade has not brought good results for local farmers, as this district has one of the highest rates of farm loss in the country, and Kind has still not really apologized for trusting Bush and voting for the war.
For the state Senate, Brad Pfaff is not an objectionable choice, but we need to get away from this pattern of moderate insider candidates who seem to lack ideology. Jayne Swiggum is a true political outsider running a grassroots campaign, even refusing to take any donations during a pandemic and economic emergency.
Kevin Hundt, La Crosse
