Kevin Hundt: Supporting Keonte Turner for City Council

In a time when the country is finally having necessary discussions about our broken policing system, Doug Happel's proposal for a new $36 million police station is completely out of touch with what we need to do.

The neighborhoods this station would target desperately needs poverty relief in the form of housing, public transportation, and social workers. How do more police do anything to solve the food desert? For that kind of money, we could literally put a grocery store on every corner in the Powell-Poage-Hamilton neighborhood.

Keonte Turner has been deeply involved in social justice and understands the changes that need to happen in this city. Vote for Turner in District 12 to get La Crosse on the right track.

Kevin Hundt

La Crosse

