Instead of spending $20 million on a few blocks of La Crosse Street, why not wait a few years for the state to handle it, and instead spend that money upgrading the bus system?
Taking cars off the roads will save money for commuters, by making them spend less on gas and other car expenses, and for taxpayers, by reducing wear and tear on roads and slowing the need for road upgrades such as the upcoming gauntlet of roundabouts proposed for South Avenue.
That $20 million could fund five to 10 years of increasing the number of routes; making the bus system easier to navigate as opposed to the current spaghetti network; reducing the wait between buses to 15 minutes during high-volume times; adding 24-hour service to several routes so people who start or end work overnight can take the bus; and creating a smartphone app that uses GPS to show the location of each bus in real time so people can know whether the bus is still coming or if they missed it.
Kevin Hundt, La Crosse