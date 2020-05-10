Kevin Hundt: We need an option in primary for Congress

If you live in the 3rd Congressional District (most of western Wisconsin), please help get Dr. Mark Neumann on the ballot against Ron Kind in the Democratic primary.

Neumann, a retired pediatrician, is running on a platform of Medicare for All and supporting the Green New Deal, both of which Kind opposes.

In order to get on the ballot, Neumann needs 1,000 valid signatures by the end of May. His campaign website, www.markneumannforcongress.com, has a link to have a copy of the nomination papers mailed to you. Whether you intend to vote for Neumann in August, getting a second name on the ballot ensures that there's a robust debate on these issues.