Kevin Johnson: 2 examples show people are offended if they allow themselves to be

Recently two issues have really left me scratching my head.
In the March 20 Tribune, the La Crosse Democratic Party accuses Rob Abraham of “voter suppression” by asking people to only vote for him for school board. Isn’t that called campaigning? Maybe I’m missing something here. But where is the suppression?
I think the Democrats are afraid of him because he is asking the tough questions and tells it like it is. The Democratic Party says it doesn’t endorse candidates but stand against Abraham. Doesn’t that make a nonpartisan position now political?
The other issue is the resignation of Joella Striebel from the La Crosse County criminal justice council claiming “harassment” March 24. I’m assuming she knew there would be controversy associated with this committee.
I find it sad that she wanted to be on this committee criticizing the police but when she is criticized, she resigned. Another fine example of the liberal mentality; “I can criticize you, but you better not say anything about me.”
The police are under constant scrutiny by the public, media and courts. Another group is the police themselves. They are typically very critical of their peers because what one does is a reflection on the whole. You additionally sergeants, captains, lieutenants, assistant chief, chief, and the police and fire commission all review the actions of the officers.
She further states she does not feel safe now. As far as I am concerned that is a very insulting insinuation that the police are out to get her. I think Joella would be a great candidate for the citizens police academy.
People are offended because they allow themselves to be. During my 27 years of law enforcement, I was punched, spit on, kicked, bitten, called every name in the book, and my family threatened. If I allowed myself to be offended, do you think I would have been a police officer for 27 years? We were always told to have “thick skin.”
If these attacks on police continue, good luck finding qualified recruits. Who in their right mind would want to be a police officer? What may happen is ending up with a bunch of “Paul Blart mall cops.” Then watch the complaints and potential lawsuits come in.
I do agree that in an ideal world there would be no need for police, but that is not going to happen any time soon. Maybe we should have an oversight committee on this committee?
Kevin Johnson
Onalaska