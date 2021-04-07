Kevin Johnson: 2 examples show people are offended if they allow themselves to be

Recently two issues have really left me scratching my head.

In the March 20 Tribune, the La Crosse Democratic Party accuses Rob Abraham of “voter suppression” by asking people to only vote for him for school board. Isn’t that called campaigning? Maybe I’m missing something here. But where is the suppression?

I think the Democrats are afraid of him because he is asking the tough questions and tells it like it is. The Democratic Party says it doesn’t endorse candidates but stand against Abraham. Doesn’t that make a nonpartisan position now political?

The other issue is the resignation of Joella Striebel from the La Crosse County criminal justice council claiming “harassment” March 24. I’m assuming she knew there would be controversy associated with this committee.

I find it sad that she wanted to be on this committee criticizing the police but when she is criticized, she resigned. Another fine example of the liberal mentality; “I can criticize you, but you better not say anything about me.”