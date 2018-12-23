Today with “fake news,” alternative truths, political hypocrisy and lying by our highest officials, it can be hard to believe anything.
Sometimes, though, we need to believe what has been said. Below are a few examples:
• Nov. 10, 2016 – Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov told the Interfax news agency “there were contacts” with the Trump campaign staff and “I don’t say that all of them, but a whole array of them supported contacts with Russian representatives. Obviously, we know most of the people from his entourage,” Ryabkov said.
• Dec. 2, 2017 – Trump tweet, “I had to fire General Flynn because he lied to the Vice President and the FBI.”
• July 16, 2018 - Helsinki, Finland Press Conference with Donald Trump - When Russian President Vladimir Putin was asked if he wanted Trump to win the U.S. presidential election and if he directed any officials to help him do that, Putin responded, "Yes, I did, Yes, I did."
Enough said.
Kevin Kelleher, Houston, Minn.