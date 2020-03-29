Kevin Raymer: Questions about election decision

As a local official, it has been very frustrating to have to deal with the effect of COVID-19 on our April 7 election.

Some of our poll workers have decided to not participate in our election process this year, for fear of their health being compromised. I do not blame them.

At first I blamed Gov. Tony Evers for not postponing the election, until I learned that it is up to the Legislature to take such an action.

Because our election laws are a part of the state statutes, it is up to them to override the statute in such an unusual situation.

I could not understand why our Republican-majority Legislature was dragging their feet and endangering the health of our poll workers and the general electorate.

After speaking with several of our local legislative representatives, I believe it is an attempt by the Republican Party to suppress the vote in the Supreme Court race. I sincerely hope that I am wrong, as that would be a shameful way to treat the citizens who elected them.

Kevin Raymer, Sparta

