Keyla Rosa: Return Sharon Hampson to County Board

I am writing as a former La Crosse County Board supervisor. During my two terms on the La Crosse County Board, I had the privilege of serving alongside many influential women, all of whom were willing to help a young college student navigate the complexities of county government.

Amongst those women was Sharon Hampson, a truly dedicated public servant. I served alongside Hampson on the Health and Human Services Committee where I witnessed her tireless effort to improve the quality of life for all La Crosse residents. Hampson never shies away from speaking up and advocating for disenfranchised communities in La Crosse.

La Crosse needs a compassionate, intelligent, and self-assured leader like Hampson. Please head to the polls on April 5 and elect Sharon Hampson to La Crosse County’s 7th District.

Keyla Rosa

Former La Crosse County Board supervisor, District 5

Washington, DC

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0