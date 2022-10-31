Khadijah Islam: Doyle has proven record

We need to re-elect Steve Doyle for Wisconsin State Assembly. He already has a proven record of getting things done for the good people of La Crosse County and District 94. Steve has done the work, let’s make sure he’s able to keep doing it.

Steve is the choice for law enforcement. He was endorsed by the Wisconsin Professional Police Association which represents most of Wisconsin police officers. Steve is the choice for farmers. He is endorsed by the Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation. Steve is the choice for educators. He is endorsed by the Wisconsin Education Association Council. Steve is the choice for workers. He is endorsed by many local unions like Wisconsin Teamsters Joint Council No. 39. Steve is the choice for conservationists. He is endorsed by Wisconsin Conservation Voters.