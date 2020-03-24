Kim Cable: Re-elect Doug Weidenbach to County Board District 3

I have served on the County Board with Doug Weidenbach for two terms.

I can personally attest to his commitment and hard work as a County Board supervisor.

Doug has actively and effectively served the lower Northside of La Crosse for two terms on the La Crosse County Board.

Doug understands the people who live in District 3 and provides representation that is open, honest and committed to improving the lives of all.

He also understands his responsibility to the county as a whole. He has also served as chair of the local Arts Board very effectively. We need to re-elect him to continue growing our community and to find ways to maintain essential services and reduce the tax burden.

I encourage District 3 voters to write in Doug Weidenbach for County Board.

Kim Cable, La Crosse

