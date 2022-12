"It's not just Trump"

Trumpitis is a virulent affliction that has been infecting Republicans in general and many elected ones since 2015. Unfortunately it has long term negative effects that some have overcome but many still demonstrate.

Paradoxically, the Republicans are waiting for a "Democrat led Vaccine" recommendation to the DOJ to solve "their" problem.

It seems that voters and the DOJ must do what Republicans fear to do.

Kim Olson

La Crosse