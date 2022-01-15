Kim Scholze: Thanks for generosity for Bethany St. Joseph Care Center residents

On behalf of the residents at Bethany St. Joseph Care Center, I would like to thank those in our community for their generosity this holiday season.

A special thanks to LHI and Dairyland Power employees who bought wonderful Christmas gifts for our residents and to LHI/Optum Serve team members and the Dental department for your amazing monetary donations for gifts and for making the holidays brighter for our residents.

Thank you Nicole, L'BRI consultant, the L'BRI lotions were so appreciated as well as the sweaters from the Sweaters for Seniors program. Thank you to those who graced us with your beautiful music and for the wonderful homemade Christmas cards you sent to us. One is never to old to receive a letter from Santa, so thank you to the LaCrosse Park and Rec Department for bringing smiles to so many.

Thank you all for sharing the Christmas spirit with our residents, especially during these very challenging times. You all have the same mission of giving back to those in our community and we are forever grateful to you all.

Kim Scholze

Rec. Therapy Director & Volunteer Coordinator, BSJ Care Center

