There’s an important Vernon County Judge election coming up in April and I am endorsing candidate Angela Palmer-Fisher. While both candidates are respected in legal circles, Angela has experience in the courtroom and compassion for all and that is what makes her the best choice for our next Vernon County Judge.

I have served as guardian ad litem for the most vulnerable in Vernon County alongside Angela for the past dozen or so years. A guardian ad litem is a court-appointed attorney acting as a quasi-judicial official relied upon by judges and courts to represent the best interests of children, the elderly and other incompetent adults. Because these cases involve confidential matters, they do not appear on Wisconsin Consolidated Court Automation Programs and the public does not have access to any of the information involved.

In representing the best interests of our most vulnerable community members, a guardian ad litem makes reasoned recommendations to the court regarding what is best for the particular person represented. Over her legal career, Angela has handled hundreds of such matters with the same number of hearings, a.k.a. “trials” before the court. Angela’s vast and varied legal knowledge and compassion have served her well in this position over the years.

Experience is important and Angela has it. Compassion is important and Angela has it. Vote April 4 for Angela Palmer-Fisher to be our next Vernon County Circuit Court Judge.

Kim Ward

Viroqua