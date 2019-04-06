Kids today sure have more than we did in elementary school.
There are breakfasts to feed the hungry; a buzzer and video monitors to screen visitors; full-time nurse to dispense daily medications for ADD; anxiety; asthma, etc; a school psychologist to evaluate for learning disabilities; fellow students who rely on wheelchairs or other devices to navigate the hallways; specialized teachers to support kids with disabilities: Learning (SLD); Emotional (EBD); Developmental (DCD); Speech Language Pathologists who work with social behaviors as well as articulation needs.
There's a School Social Worker who helps all students when struggles at home are affecting their progress at school; Behavior Interventionists who come in to help our students with the most challenging behaviors; Physical and Occupational Therapists who consult with our teachers working with the physically impaired population; Developmental Adapted Physical Education (D/APE) teacher who modifies physical education for our students not able to participate fully in P.E. class.
There are Mental Health professionals; Teacher of the Deaf and Hard of Hearing; Teacher of the Blind and Visually Impaired; Para-professionals who push the students in wheelchairs; walk with the visually impaired to keep them safe; support the emotionally unstable when school becomes overwhelming.
Like I said, kids today sure have a lot more than we did. Where do they put all these people?
The needs have changed since our school was built in 1950. Society has changed. The design needed for schools in today’s world has changed. We need to change.
I am voting yes on April 9.
Kimberly Czechowicz, La Crescent