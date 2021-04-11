Kimberly Larson: Recent events affirm need for citizen oversight board

The La Crosse Police Department recently made a Facebook post condemning divisiveness. In it, the department calls upon community members to build each other up and work toward being “stronger together.” The post appears to be in response to the recent harassment and intimidation of a La Crosse citizen by a member (members?) of the police department.

But platitudes are meaningless without meaningful action, accountability, and transparency, and police department and police union leadership remain silent on their plan to investigate and address this incident, as well as to prevent future intimidation of citizens by police officers. These recent events – and how they were handled by leadership – affirm the need for reform the establishment of a citizen oversight board.

After all, police officers are just people, and no person is without flaws. It is common practice for organizations to accept feedback from their customers, reflect on organizational weaknesses, and strive for improvement. Virtually every organization, other than the police department, has oversight from individuals outside that organization. Businesses are not permitted to investigate and police their own employees – and understandably so, because any company would have a vested interest in downplaying or even covering up the misdeeds of its employees.