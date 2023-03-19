Is Jesus woke or anti-woke? In order to answer this question, one would have to know the definition and origin of the word “woke.”

The word woke is not new it has been rooted in Black History since the 1800s.

The following references define the word.

Merriam-Webster Dictionary – woke – “aware of and actively attentive to important facts and issues (especially issues of racial and social justice)”

Oxford Language Dictionary – woke – “alert to injustice in society, especially racism”

Dictionary.com – woke – “being conscious of racial discrimination in society and other forms of oppression and injustice”

The Urban Dictionary – woke – “knowing what’s going on in the community (related to racism and social injustice)”

As logic would have it, “anti-woke” means the opposite of “woke” which is to be “asleep to injustice in society, especially racism.”

Whether Jesus is “woke” or “anti-woke” is clearly defined in the Bible.

Since we teach our children “not to use words carelessly as they cannot be retrieved” and we know that Jesus said, “the mouth speaks what the heart is full of” we should be “awake” to the meaning of the words we speak.

Steve Zmyewski

Houston, Minnesota