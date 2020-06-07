Konrad Halvorson: We must respect views of others

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Just because we don’t agree doesn’t make either of us right or wrong.

You want to protest, that’s fine, But looting isn’t protesting, it’s disrespecting others.

If you don’t agree with someone else’s views, be a responsible adult and either have a respectful discussion or just walk away.

For eight years I didn’t agree with the Obama administration, I was called a racist. Now I’m called a racist if I agree with the Trump administration.

I’m not a racist, I’m just an American veteran who believes we can disagree and still be civil. Respecting the property and views of others doesn’t take away yours.

If more people would do this, it would be a step in a better direction than the direction America is heading.

Konrad Halvorson, Chaseburg

