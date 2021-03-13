Kris and Lisa Risch: Lau, Dieck for Holmen School Board

The School District of Holmen has a very solid reputation for excellence in all aspects of education. Part of that success should be credited to the members of our school board over the years. These committed public leaders have shown that they support students, respect the dedication of their staff and work closely with administration to do what’s best for all stakeholders of the district.

The School Board Election on April 6 is vital to that continued success, and we highly recommend Chris Lau and Jennifer Dieck for the open seats.

Incumbent Lau has experience in making difficult decisions, communicating effectively and listening to the needs of his constituents. It is obvious that he serves his community with pride, and his solid partnership with current members will allow the district to move forward with unity and positivity.

Dieck has an impressive platform that focuses on the important goals of inclusion, health and safety, and open and honest collaboration. Electing her to our board means we have chosen a compassionate, intelligent community servant.