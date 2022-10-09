Kris Jenkins: Freedom or freedom less?

Several weeks ago, at the Vernon County Fair, the Republicans had a sign in their booth about the dire need to vote for Republicans to retain/ensure our freedoms. I was struck dumb.

Freedom means women have the right to control their own bodies whether through legal abortion or birth control access.

Freedom means children have access to books that give an accurate accounting of our history and books that challenge their thinking.

Freedom means folks may marry their beloved.

Freedom means being assured that Social Security, Medicare/Medicaid will be there in our waning years.

Freedom means all entitled to vote are equally enabled to vote within safe and fair elections.

The only freedom I see the Republicans espousing is the freedom to own guns, lots of guns. So many guns that a revolution could occur if their candidate does not win. Is it a freedom to destroy our democracy?

I prefer the freedoms the Democratic Party espouses, freedom to choose what we do with our bodies, freedom to read whatever we choose, freedom to vote as we desire. Republicans, please tell me what you are for, not what you are against. Tell me how you plan to enhance, not deny, the freedoms of Americans — can you?

In support of the true meaning of freedom,

Kris Jenkins

Viroqua