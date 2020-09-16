Kris Troyanek: Pfaff will support fair redistricting

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Recently, Republican State Senate candidate Dan Kapanke spoke to WIZM news. When asked about if he thought our state was gerrymandered, he replied “I’m going to agree with you to a certain extent, if you look at some of the districts.”

He went on to speak about one district in particular that he thought was gerrymandered, saying “what they did with that, the last time they drew lines….take a look at it, it’s gerrymandering all over the place.” Does Dan Kapanke forget that he is the very “they” who drew these districts?

In 2011, Dan Kapanke was part of the group of Republican senators who paid private lawyers and signed secrecy pledges to draw the new maps behind closed doors.

If any district in our state is gerrymandered, it is to his own fault. The people of the 32nd Senate District can see right through Dan’s deceptions.

This year, we have the chance to elect a candidate who actually believes in redistricting reform and fair maps for this state. That candidate is Brad Pfaff.

Brad has been endorsed by the National Democratic Redistricting Committee and has committed to creating a more transparent, nonpartisan redistricting process. Please join me in voting for Brad this November.

Kris Troyanek, La Crosse

