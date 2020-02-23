Krista Taves: Deporting Hmong breaks our promise

We, the members and friends of the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of La Crosse, urge our current government leaders to respect the dignity and rights of all in the United States, including the Hmong community.

The intent of the current administration to deport Hmong refugees who relocated to the United States after the Vietnam War would be breaking a promise made to those who sacrificed so much helping the United States during the Vietnam War and the U.S. Secret War in Laos.

We welcomed them to the United States as steadfast allies fleeing political persecution. To return the Hmong to the very country that they fled due to threats, torture and death is to break a sacred promise.

Our Unitarian Universalist faith -- grounded in the core principles of justice, equity and compassion -- compels us to express our solidarity with the Hmong people who have made this country their home.

They are our neighbors, our coworkers, and our friends. Our country is stronger for their presence. We would be immeasurably compromised by their deportation.

Krista Taves, La Crosse

