Like many people in the La Crosse region, I'm troubled that the “Hate Has No Home” signs have been removed from Weigent Park because of complaints that they signaled a certain political allegiance.
When has a position against hatred been considered partisan? How did kindness, acceptance, tolerance and an affirmation of diversity become political?
We are experiencing a resurgence of organized white nationalist hatred, often manifesting through violent acts rooted in Islamophobia, homophobia, anti-Semitism, racism and hatred of women. It has claimed many lives, as witnessed in a rash of mass shootings, as well as other acts of hatred, like the anti-Muslim epithet spray painted on a local business last winter and racist comments directed at visible minorities in local businesses.
What is most significant here is the discomfort of the complainants, who are so disturbed by the statement “hate has no home here” that they want it removed. We are in dangerous times.
I do not judge the city for its fear of litigation. Rather, I have sympathy for the city as it navigates our increasingly polarized society and attempts to find alternate ways to indicate that indeed, hate has no home in La Crosse.
Rev, Krista Taves
Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of La Crosse