Kristen Gust: Ebben is what we need in Congress

I am a full-time inside sales manager, an owner/operator of my own small business, a combat veteran, and the mayor of Sparta.

I support Jessi Ebben in her run for U.S. Congress because she exhibits all the important qualities that I expect out of my representatives.

We also need to look beyond the ballot and analyze the future needs of our community and our district.

We need someone who is rooted in this district and is an actual representation of the people of this district.

We need someone who has not only the desire and dedication, but the aptitude and the capacity to get the job done no matter what.

I have enjoyed getting to know Jessi on a personal level and I am confident that her youthful energy, selflessness, problem-solving skills and passion are exactly what we need in Congress.

Remember to vote Jessi Ebben on Aug. 11.

Kristen Gust, Sparta

