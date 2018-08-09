Citizens of Monroe County have the opportunity Tuesday to select which sheriff candidate moves forward to the general election.
With four candidates on the primary ballot, we should be asking “What qualities are important for my next sheriff?” In this election, like every election, looking beyond the ballot and thinking about the future of our community is crucial.
As a young professional, small-business owner, active community partner and board member on various non-profit organizations in Sparta, I’m confident that I have a pretty good pulse of the community.
We are amid changing times and the demographic tide is turning. We are seeing tremendous growth in the area with new businesses opening, new homes being built and a younger, more vibrant crowd rolling in. This new demographic (myself included) has a new set of expectations of qualities for our community leaders. We expect:
- Determination, dedication and the time and energy to get the job done no matter what.
- The ability to bring new and innovative ideas.
- Effective communication and interpersonal skills.
- Openness and willingness to adapt to change.
- Eagerness to continually learn.
- Honesty, ethical practices and high integrity.
The only sheriff candidate who encompasses these qualities is Jeremy Likely.
Join me and vote Jeremy Likely for sheriff and let's keep moving Monroe County forward.
Kristen Gust, Sparta