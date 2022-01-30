Kristie Neve: Make voting a personal goal

How many times have we heard or said “the pen is mightier than the sword”? Then let’s put the pen toward exercising our right to vote or register to vote. In a climate that seems bent on promoting the sword, with proposed legislation aspiring to give 18-year-olds the right to carry a concealed weapon, let’s work toward voter registration and signing our ballots.

It’s easy to forget primaries are also important. It’s here at its basic grassroots level, we can begin to shape our legislative future. Take time to vote in a primary election.

I encourage you to make it a personal goal.

Also help others get to the polls, regardless of their political point of view. If our neighbors can pull us out of a snow bank, or keep an eye on our mail; we can ask if they need a ride to the polls (while wearing a mask), or watch their young ones if they need time to vote.

As President Lincoln (R-Illinois) said, “The ballot is stronger than the bullet.”

Kristie Neve

La Crosse

