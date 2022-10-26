Kristie Tweed: Steve Doyle works to find common ground

I’ve spent the last year getting to know Steve Doyle. He was a mentor to me when I ran for La Crosse County Board and then he hired me to be his field director for his Assembly campaign. I can honestly say that Steve is one of the nicest guys I’ve ever met. He really cares about the people of the 94th district and La Crosse County.

Steve’s taught me that compromise and communication are key to getting things done. Even when you think there is no common ground to be found, Steve will find an issue, reach across the aisle and get it done. For example, he worked with a Republican counterpart to pass legislation to help get foster children into permanent homes faster. He also co-authored a bill to make sure families of law enforcement officers killed in the line of duty get to keep their health insurance. As Steve would say, “these aren’t partisan issues, they are human issues.” So while most of our elected officials are choosing to blow things up, Steve is finding common ground and getting things done.

Finally I would say that this election is one of the most important elections in my lifetime. The stakes are high. Our democracy, right to choose and many other important issues are on the ballot. If ever there was a time to vote - now is the time. I know I’ll be voting for a bipartisan guy who gets things done…Steve Doyle.

Kristie Tweed